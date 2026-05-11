Nintendo President Says Switch 2 Sales are Picking Up in the West - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 887 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during its latest earnings results briefing Q&A (via NintendoEverything) revealed sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 have picked up in the west since the start of the year.
Nintendo released the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in January of this year, followed by Pokémon Pokopia in March.
"Incidentally, during our third-quarter earnings announcement, we noted that while sales during the year-end holiday season had proceeded favorably in the domestic market, performance in overseas markets - particularly in the U.S. and Europe – had been somewhat softer than anticipated," said Furukawa.
"However, since that time, the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in January – alongside a free content update for the original Animal Crossing: New Horizons - served to boost the active user engagement for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.
"Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch 2 software title Pokemon Pokopia, released in March, achieved strong sales growth not only in Japan but also in overseas markets, thereby contributing positively to hardware sales as well. Given these circumstances, we believe the Nintendo Switch 2 is well-positioned as it enters its second year.
"For the current fiscal year, taking into account our current sales momentum – as well as the sales levels typically observed during the second year of our dedicated game systems in the past – we have set our initial sales forecast at 16.5 million units. As we explained in our financial results briefing materials, the pace of the Nintendo Switch 2's market penetration is robust - even when compared to that of the original Nintendo Switch – and at this juncture, we have no particular concerns regarding this momentum.
"The fact that Pokémon Pokopia contributed to hardware sales served as a fresh reminder that the availability of software titles that make customers say, ‘I want to play this,’ is a crucial factor in encouraging the transition to the Nintendo Switch 2. We have a wealth of new titles lined up for the Nintendo Switch 2, and we intend to carefully convey the unique appeal of each individual game to ensure that customers can make the transition to the system at a time that suits them best. Through this approach, we aim to grow the Nintendo Switch 2’s installed base over the medium to long term, thereby driving increases in both software sales and the number of annual playing users."
Circana reported in March the Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the US and lifetime sales for the system are 12 percent higher than the Switch. It is also the second fastest selling hardware platform in US history, trailing only the Game Boy Advance. The 10th month for the Switch was December 2017.
Nintendo has shipped 19.86 million Switch 2 consoles as of March 31, 2026 and has forecasted another 16.50 million units for the fiscal year ending March 2027. That would bring lifetime shipment figures up to 36.36 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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They forecast a lower number for year 2 than for year 1? That's pretty uncommon. Usually a console peaks in its 2nd or 3rd year. In this case Switch 2 would be very, very frontloaded, which would also lead to a shorter lifespan.
Typically, you'd be correct, but I can't think of a single other generation in video games where a console had a price increase in year 2, and that's a big factor to consider. We are in uncharted territory right now. While it is more likely Switch 2 has a shorter life than Switch 1, I don't know if the year 2 projection should be considered as concerning as it would be without the price increase.
A couple things to note. Like Doctor_MG mentioned, raising the price of hardware in the 2nd year is also very uncommon.
On top of that you have the conflict in Iran & tariff policies driving up the cost of pretty much everything.
Nintendo could very well be taking all these things into account and being conservative with their forecast because a $500 piece of hardware becomes a luxury item if people are struggling to pay for housing, gas & groceries.
And the response is to raise the price???
I’m pretty sure the price increase is because of profit margin, not unit sales.
If I recall, Nintendo announced the price of Switch 2 mere hours before Trump’s stupid “Liberation Day”.
It seems like Nintendo has tried to hold off on raising the price but the combination of tariffs and the war in Iran have made it impossible.
Drop a Zelda, Mario... and help support high quality multiplatform 3rd party ports
That would be more than enough to turn up sales
Sales should also increase in the west ahead of the announced price increase
That doesnt sound like the sales i figures i'd expect forecasted for 2nd year of a sequel to nintendo's most successful home console
This time,, we live in a world run by impulsive idiots and Nintendo has to take that into account.