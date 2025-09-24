Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Segaand developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on February 12, 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A legend is reborn and a new legacy begins.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 is an extreme remake of the action adventure beat ’em up Yakuza 3 featuring ex-yakuza Kazuma Kiryu’s fight to protect those he loves. Dark Ties is a brand-new game featuring Yoshitaka Mine from Yakuza 3 included as a separate action-packed experience.

Yakuza Kiwami 3

Continue the story of Kazuma Kiryu as he fights to protect those he cares about most in an extreme remake of Yakuza 3 that evolves every aspect of the beloved game.

The bustling streets of Okinawa and Tokyo come to life in stunning detail with reimagined combat taking brutal brawling action to the next level. Added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the beloved story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more.

The cast includes:

Kazuma Kiryu (portrayed by Takaya Kuroda)

Yoshitaka Mine (portrayed by Shido Nakamura)

Rikiya Shimabukuro (portrayed by Show Kasamatsu)

Tsuyoshi Kanda (portrayed by Hiroyuki Miyasako)

Daigo Dojima (portrayed by Satoshi Tokushige)

Shigeru Nakahara (portrayed by Ryo Ishibashi)

Go Hamazaki (portrayed by Teruyuki Kagawa)

Dark Ties

Experience the brand-new tale of Yoshitaka Mine from Yakuza 3 in an included separate game. Having once led a successful startup company, he plunged himself into the dark world of the yakuza by choice after losing everything. Left with an empty heart, the pursuit to find true bonds drives him forward once again in a dramatic journey colored by exhilarating boxing-based combat, and a variety of engaging side experiences.

Two men will walk different paths that converge to shake the very foundations of fate.

The cast includes:

Yoshitaka Mine (portrayed by Shido Nakamura)

Tsuyoshi Kanda (portrayed by Hiroyuki Miyasako)

Shinpei Kari (portrayed by Kenji Matsuda)

Daigo Dojima (portrayed by Satoshi Tokushige)

