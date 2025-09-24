Yakuza 0 Director's Cut Launches December 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Yakuza 0 Director's Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on December 8.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the console on June 5.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed prequel to the Yakuza series.

Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka entertainment districts as yakuza Kazuma Kiryu and cabaret club manager Goro Majima in an epic crime drama of intertwined fates that created legends.

Creatively Crush Enemies

Kiryu and Majima each have three unique fighting styles to dynamically switch between to creatively crack skulls with your fists, makeshift weapons and more. Anyone can enjoy exhilarating brawler action with easy-to-pick-up controls and a high skill ceiling.

Discover the Decadence of 1988 Japan

Fighting isn’t the only way to kill time in 1988 Japan: from discos and darts to classic SEGA arcades and cabaret clubs, there’s endless distractions to pursue in the immersive, neon-lit city.

Dive Deeper With Director’s Cut Content

Director’s Cut content gives deeper insight into key incidents and character backstories with never-before-seen cutscenes. Plus, the Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode lets you join forces with friends and choose from 60 playable characters to take down hordes of enemies.

