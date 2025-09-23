Turn-Based RPG People of Note Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Iridium Studios have announced turn-based RPG, People of Note, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It will launch in 2026.

In this bold turn-based RPG, where musical numbers meet thrilling combat, join pop singer Cadence on her quest for stardom.

Take the Stage

After being shut out of the Noteworthy Song Contest, Cadence realizes that her solo act might not be enough for the judges. As she travels across Note to the Rock City of Durandis, the EDM City of Lumina, and more, Cadence fills out her band with eclectic and powerful musicians from lands afar. But something’s brewing in the distance…the Harmonic Convergence is playing havoc with the world’s musical energies, and dark forces are working behind the scenes to disrupt Note’s natural harmonies. It wasn’t in the set list, but Cadence and the others need to step up and make sure music itself still has a future on stage.

In People of Note, experience turn-based combat like never before: each battle is an interactive musical performance with evolving combat conditions, real-time rhythm-based attacks, and genre-bending mashup attacks!

Features:

Enjoy full-length cinematic musical sequences spanning a wide variety of musical genres, performed by our main cast of characters.

Experience turn-based action combat as a dynamic, interactive musical performance.

Dive into vibrant dungeons full of offbeat enemies and clever environmental puzzles.

Play it your way: Don’t like environmental puzzles? Turn ‘em off. Not into turn-based combat? Don’t worry, we got you. The entire experience of People of Note is completely customizable.

