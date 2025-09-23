Switch 2 Version of Borderlands 4 Delayed - News

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software announced the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 has been delayed from October 3 to an unannounced date.

"We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed," reads an update from Gearbox Software.

"We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that. Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross-saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we’ve fully adjusted our plans.

"In accordance with Nintendo’s policy, all digital pre-orders to date will be cancelled. Customers can initiate that process themselves now, or it will happen automatically starting on Friday, September 26. For questions about the Nintendo eShop, contact [Nintendo]. For physical pre-orders, please reach out to the corresponding retailer.

"We greatly appreciate the feedback, support and patience of our fans and community. It’s truly what keeps us going."

Borderlands 4 first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.

