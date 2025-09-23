Kojima and ABC Announce Death Stranding Animated Film - News

/ 487 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Kojima Productions and ABC Animation Studio have announced animated film project based on the Death Stranding video game series with the working title of Death Stranding Moqusito.

Hideo Kojima is the producer on the film, Hiroshi Miyamoto is the director and Aaron Guzikowski is the writer. It will star a new main character separate from Death Stranding game series protagonist Sam Porter Bridges.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles