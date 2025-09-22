Multiplayer Gameplay Revealed for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the multiplayer gameplay reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

View the trailer below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net on November 14.

