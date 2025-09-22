Silent Hill f Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment have released the launch trailer for Silent Hill f.

Find the beauty in terror in this new Japanese psychological horror.

When Hinako Shimizu’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, her once-familiar home becomes a haunting nightmare. As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Immerse yourself into Hinako’s world as imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing soundscapes by Akira Yamaoka and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices.

Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.

Silent Hill f will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on September 25.

