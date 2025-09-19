Final Fantasy XIV's Yoshi-P Says He Will Keep Working on the Game 'for At Least a Good While' - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Final Fantasy XIV Director Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, in an interview with Noisy Pixel was asked how he stays motivated to keep working on the MMORPG after over a decade.

"I’m more of a businessman and I make games, and of course people tend to say we’re creators or creative, but I am an employee at Square Enix and I receive money to make games," said Yoshida (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I think my primary purpose is to make games so that we are delivering it to gamers out there, fans, players who want to consume our product. I think that is fundamental, or a minimum requirement that I have because I belong to this company.

"And of course, working in a company and feeling bored with a particular project and starting to claim 'well, I don’t like this game, I’m bored with this game,' then I think people like that would need to remove themselves from a corporate environment if they want to pursue that style. But I don’t have that strong personal desire to go into my own creative things."

Yoshida says he keeps working on Final Fantasy XIV after so many years because he still has plans and ideas for the MMORPG.

"When asked do I ever get bored with Final Fantasy XIV, I don’t think so, because there are a lot of things that I have yet to actualize in XIV, things that I want to do, things that I must do, things that require to be taken care of," he said. "And so, I think for at least a good while, I should be okay.

"Now, if there’s one thing that I want to do less off, and I might get scolded, but I would rather not do a lot of management or operational things. I already do a lot of game developing and I’ve sacrificed some sleep sometimes, but perhaps if I were to have a choice, I would like to focus in on the game development design."

Earlier this month Yoshida stated the game needs a "major change" in the "content hierarchy."

"I think that there needs to be a restructure about how we approach the content hierarchy in game design, because content hierarchy is a part of the game’s design," he said at the time.

"I started to feel recently particularly that the way that things are structured in Final Fantasy XIV no longer matches the players‘ preferences, and this is something that I started to feel after we entered this year. And so I felt that now we are at a time where we need to incorporate a major change in the content hierarchy and also the game’s design, and this is limited not just to expansions, but to the overall development of Final Fantasy XIV."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles