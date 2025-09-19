Capcom Reveals TGS 2025 Showcase Lineup - News

Capcom has announced its lineup of games that will be at its Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcase titled "Tokyo Game Show 2025 Capcom Online Special Program." The showcase is set for September 24 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

View a teaser trailer for the showcase below:

Here is the lineup of games that will be at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Capcom Online Special Program:

PRAGMATA – See the latest updates on PRAGMATA, set to launch in 2026.

– See the latest updates on PRAGMATA, set to launch in 2026. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – See the latest updates on Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, set to launch in 2026.

– See the latest updates on Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, set to launch in 2026. Street Fighter 6 – See the latest information on C. Viper, the second additional character for Year 3 of Street Fighter 6.

– See the latest information on C. Viper, the second additional character for Year 3 of Street Fighter 6. Onimusha: Way of the Sword – See the latest footage of Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

– See the latest footage of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Monster Hunter Wilds – See the latest information on Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 3, set to launch in late September 2025.

– See the latest information on Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 3, set to launch in late September 2025. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and game director Kenji Oguro will bring you the latest information and highlights of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

– Series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and game director Kenji Oguro will bring you the latest information and highlights of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. There will be no new information regarding Resident Evil Requiem.

Here is the schedule of events:

