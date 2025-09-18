Little Rocket Lab Launches October 7 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer Teenage Astronauts announced Little Rocket Lab will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on October 7. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Read details on the game below:

Transform your childhood home as you build brilliant factories and forge lifelong friendships, then reach for the skies and finally finish your family’s dream—your mother’s precious rocket ship. Roll up your sleeves, it turns out that saving this town really IS rocket science!

Let’s Get to Work!

You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family’s dream project—a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals. From simple drills and furnaces to complex assemblers, cranes and miles of conveyor belts, you’ll convert local resources into useful materials and bring industry back to sleepy St. Ambroise.

Blast-Off Blueprints

Build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to solve the town’s problems.

Get to know the locals, make lifelong friendships and become the heart of the community.

Research and invent new machines, energy sources and mechanical friends.

Discover a heartwarming story as Morgan, an aspiring engineer with high hopes for town!

Finally build your family’s rocket ship!

Outside of smashing together crazy contraptions, you’ll need to mine out resources, explore coasts, railyards, quarries and underground areas – each part of town has its own materials to inspire you! You’ll need to complete challenges, incorporate electrical elements, water, cranes, furnaces, crafting, automate through robotics, and loads more to ensure St. Ambroise returns to its former glory. Are you ready to roll up your sleeves?

