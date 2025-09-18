2 GBA Games Coming to Switch Online on September 25 - News

Nintendo announced two Game Boy Advance games - Mr. Driller 2 and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams - are coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Thursday September 25 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Mr. Driller 2

Mr. Driller has heard the news of another mysterious outbreak of Blocks. The entire world will be buried! Armed with only a mighty drill, you must dig down to safety, scramble to reach air capsules, and rush to avoid falling blocks!

Game modes include Mission Driller, Endless Driller, and Time Attack Driller.

Also play as Anna Hottenmeyer… she’s full of attitude and ready to show Mr. Driller who the real hero is!

Play against friends by linking two Game Boy Advance systems using a Game Boy Advance Game Link Cable.

Klonoa: Empire of Dreams

Another dream, another adventure!

A grumpy Emperor suffering from insomnia has banned dreaming and imprisoned Klonoa for breaking the law. To prove his courage and win his freedom, Klonoa must defeat the monsters that are creating havoc throughout the empire. Help our hero in his most perilous journey yet and experience the all-new thrills!

Brand new exclusive adventure.

Conquer 40 incredible stages.

Solve devious brain teasers.

Classic game play includes double-jumping and hover-boarding.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

