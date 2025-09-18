Lumo 2 Launches October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Triple Eh? announced Lumo 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 17.

The isometric icon is back in the sequel to 2016’s arcade adventure hit, Lumo. Experience a brand-new adventure of shifting dimensions and new perspectives, with gameplay that never stops evolving.

Rewind the cassette and fall head over heels into a love letter to the trailblazing days of early ’80s and ’90s British videogames.

Adventure calls—grab your hat, light your staff, and leap into a world of shifting landscapes and interconnected rooms, each a meticulously designed puzzle box with dangers to doge, precision platforming and secrets to uncover.

Echoing the games from the 8bit era, you’ll have to explore and experiment to crack the challenges within.

Hunt for collectibles, and vault through portals—some even flip the script, morphing into wild genre twists that’ll keep you on your toes.

Features:

100 rooms to explore with platforming challenges and puzzles.

Three mini games to master.

25 cassettes to hunt down.

20 ducks to collect that require you to master the controls.

