Dragami Games Announces Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Dragami Games has announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It will launch in November.

Those who own Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP on the Nintendo Switch will be able to get the Switch 2 version with the Upgrade Pass. However, it isn't known if this will be free or cost money.

The Switch 2 version will feature improvements in resolution, frame rate, and graphics quality compared to the Switch version.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2024, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2024.

View Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition announcement trailer below:

