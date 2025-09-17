Card-en-Ciel Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launches January 29, 2026 - News

/ 83 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Developer Inti Creates announced this week that the roguelite card-battling RPG Card-en-Ciel will receive a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade on January 29, 2026. The game, which is currently available on Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, follows Neon, a private detective who specializes in solving cases that take place in the virtual net.

The Switch 2 Edition of the game promises several enhancements, including 4K resolution and 120 fps modes. Players can also swap to mouse controls at any time by changing the position of the Joy-Con 2, allowing for quick selection of cards during battle. Card-en-Ciel Switch 2 Edition will launch for $34.99 individually, or with a $10 upgrade pack for owners of the game on Nintendo Switch.

Inti Creates also teased a new Card-en-Ciel Expansion Pass, which is still in development. The studio will release content for the Pass in stages:

Expansion Pass Purchase Bonus

New exclusive Wild Card

New exclusive Wild Card DLC Pack 1

"Gal Guardians Servants of the Dark" story dungeon

"Gal Guardians Servants of the Dark" Muse and cards

"Gal Guardians Servants of the Dark" story dungeon "Gal Guardians Servants of the Dark" Muse and cards DLC Pack 2

To be announced

More Articles