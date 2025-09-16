Xbox PC App Adds Steam, Epic Store, and More Storefront Games to Library - News

Microsoft has released a new update for the Xbox PC app that adds a new aggregated gaming library that shows installed games from multiple PC storefront, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox library, Xbox Game Pass, Battle.net, and more storefronts.

The change is primarily designed for the new fullscreen Xbox experience that will be available on the ROG Xbox Ally devices when they launch on October 16.

Games installed from a supported PC storefront will automatically appear in "My Library" and "Most Recent" in the Xbox PC app.

Read details on the update below:

Aggregated Gaming Library to Launch Your Games

Bring your game collection together with the new aggregated gaming library that shows your installed games from multiple PC storefronts, including your Xbox library, Xbox Game Pass, Battle.net and other leading PC storefronts, making it easier than ever to access your games in one place, whether you’re on a Windows PC or handheld device.

When you install a game from a supported PC storefront, it automatically appears in “My Library” within the Xbox PC app, as well as the “Most Recent” list of titles in the sidebar, so you can jump back into your favorite games with just a click.

Control What You See in Your Library

Games installed from supported PC storefronts will automatically appear in My Library and in the Most Recent section of the Xbox PC app.

Prefer a more simplified view?

Select your profile picture

Head to Settings

Go to Library & Extensions

Find the storefronts listed

Toggle any listings you’d prefer not to see

Once disabled, those titles will no longer appear in your library, giving you full control over how your library looks and feels.

Get to other PC Storefronts Faster with My Apps

This new tab in my library brings third-party apps and storefronts together in one convenient place, supporting the aggregated gaming library so you can find, download, and launch games from multiple locations, without switching between apps or your desktop.

Just Pick Up and Play

Coming later in September your cloud-playable games and game play history will follow you across all your devices.

To find out which games are cloud playable, select the “cloud playable” filter in “My games” to view your catalog of supported titles.

Once this feature is released, look for the “Jump back in” list on the Home screen of your console, PC, or handheld to find your recent play history and pick up where you left off.

