Valheim Headed to PS5 in 2026

posted 4 hours ago

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate Studio announced the Viking survival game, Valheim, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2026.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in February 2021, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in March 2023.

"We’re thrilled for Valheim to soon reach even more players with the upcoming launch on PlayStation," said Iron Gate Studio co-founder Henrik Tornqvist. "Bringing both new and longtime players to a new platform allows even more people to explore the world we’ve worked so hard to build, and we can’t wait to hear their stories as they’re able to dive into their Viking adventures."

View the PlayStation announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Valheim is a survival and exploration game for one-to-10 players, set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by Viking culture. Developed by Sweden-based indie studio Iron Gate and published by Coffee Stain Publishing, the team behind other hit titles such as Satisfactory and Deep Rock Galactic, the game challenges players to battle, build and carve out their legacy in the tenth realm. Since its meteoric Early Access debut in 2021, Valheim has earned widespread acclaim, boasting a 94 percent “Very Positive” rating on Steam with more than 477,000 positive reviews and over 12 million copies sold.

Valheim has continued to expand throughout its Early Access with a series of updates, including but not limited to:

“Hearth & Home” enhanced core survival and base-building mechanics, enabling players to create the longhouse of their dreams.

“Mistlands” introduced a mysterious, fog-shrouded biome filled with dangerous creatures and a magic system to master, while the fiery

“Ashlands” update challenged players to navigate treacherous cliffs and boiling waters teeming with slithering threats.

“Call To Arms,” unveiled during IGN’s Gamescom showcase, delivered a major combat system update, along with new enemies, weapons, armor sets, and crafting materials.

