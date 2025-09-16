Dispatch Launches October 22 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer AdHoc Studio announced the superhero workplace comedy game, Dispatch, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 22.

From the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern day Los Angeles.

You play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. In charge of rehabilitating a group of ex-supervillains, you must manage your roster while navigating office relationships and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge.

Shape Your Story

In Dispatch, every decision you make influences the unfolding narrative. From banter in the breakroom to life-or-death situations in the field, your choices affect your relationships with the heroes, their allegiances, and the path your own story takes.

Deploy Your Heroes

Use the strategy map to review ongoing emergencies and deploy the right (or wrong) heroes to deal with them. Balance the risks and rewards as you make tactical decisions, knowing that each choice can have lasting consequences for your team and the city.

Mange Your Roster

Managing heroes sometimes goes beyond their powers. Each hero comes with quirks, flaws, and baggage you’ll need to navigate to keep the team together. Upgrade their skills and unlock abilities to boost their effectiveness in the field.

Blending narrative, strategy, and humor, Dispatch explores what it means to be a hero, whether you’re wearing a cape or behind a desk.

