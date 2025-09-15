Rumor: Marvel's Wolverine to Release in 2026, Venom Project Still in the Works - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Wolverine for the PlayStation 5 back in September 2021.

The studio has basically been radio silent since the game was announced four years ago. What we do know is the game is set in the same universe as the recent PlayStation Spider-Man games.

Mp1st is reporting the game will launch in 2026, according to someone familiar with the situation. The Venom project also remains in active development.

A different source that MP1st could not verify states Eddie Brock will be the protagonist in the Venom project and it will also see the return of Cletus Kasady as Carnage. They were previously leaked as the main villain based on internal slideshows from a breach.

Anti-Venom will be featured, however, not the version controlled by Peter Parker. The more monstrous-looking version of Anti-Venom from the comics that Eddie Brock eventually uses is what the source claims.

The Venom project is likely still in pre-production as Insomniac Games focuses on Marvel's Wolverine. The most recent data points to a 2027 release, however, it depends on the scale of the game. The leak showed a game was closer in size to Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023 and PC in January 2025.

