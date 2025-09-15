Rumor: Marvel's Wolverine to Release in 2026, Venom Project Still in the Works - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 962 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Wolverine for the PlayStation 5 back in September 2021.
The studio has basically been radio silent since the game was announced four years ago. What we do know is the game is set in the same universe as the recent PlayStation Spider-Man games.
Mp1st is reporting the game will launch in 2026, according to someone familiar with the situation. The Venom project also remains in active development.
A different source that MP1st could not verify states Eddie Brock will be the protagonist in the Venom project and it will also see the return of Cletus Kasady as Carnage. They were previously leaked as the main villain based on internal slideshows from a breach.
Anti-Venom will be featured, however, not the version controlled by Peter Parker. The more monstrous-looking version of Anti-Venom from the comics that Eddie Brock eventually uses is what the source claims.
The Venom project is likely still in pre-production as Insomniac Games focuses on Marvel's Wolverine. The most recent data points to a 2027 release, however, it depends on the scale of the game. The leak showed a game was closer in size to Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023 and PC in January 2025.
If we get Soros and Wolverine next year, Sony would actually give us more than one first party game in a year!
Sony actually said that it would move to only releasing one large first party title every year.
In thought that statement in June 2025 said at least one major single player release each year, not only one per year. Playstation itself releases far more games, since that also includes games like Nioh, Death Stranding etc.
If Playstation 1st party studios would only release one game a year, the studios could then take over a decade per Game (although to be fair some already starting to do so, doubt that's by design though).
That would mean gen skipping will get more common. That's a risky strategy though, if the game fails to meet it's humongous budget it will be a failure and there are little releases to compensate for that.
"Even if Playstation 1st party studios would only release one game a year, the studios could then take over a decade per Game (although to be fair some already starting to do so, doubt that's by design though)."
They have enough studios owned that releasing 1 game from their first party studios means a game's dev cycle of 14 years per dev, I've not counted MLB devs or support studios. No dev needs 14 years to make a game.
With those they should have 2 games from their main studios per year, plus their normal third party partners and deals they do.
They shouldn't have, but I think what Codmicsex said is a quote not translated entirely well. As I understood they said one major SP game a year.
That has 2 key components, at least and major. Maybe Sony doesn't count Soros and Astro as major. Also Sony still wants to make a lot of live service games for better or worse and apparently GT, MLB etc are part of that.
However studios like Bend, Media Molecule and Bluepoint partly due to cancelled projects and in case of Bluepoint help on GOW Ragnarok, might have a gap of 10 years between their last and next game.