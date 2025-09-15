Battlefield 6 Optimization for Xbox Series S Helped the Game Run Better on All Platforms - News

Battlefield 6 technical director Christian Buhl in an interview with Kotaku revealed the developers had trouble getting the game to run on the Xbox Series S, however, with optimization the game would not only run smoothly on the Xbox Series S, but also run better on all platforms.

"I will say that the biggest thing we did that was a challenge for us was [dealing with the console’s limited] memory," said Buhl. "Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC. And so there was a point…Oh, I want to say, like, 6 to 12 months ago where we kind of realized that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S."

The process to optimize the memory made the "whole game better and more stable." The devs also focused on specific optimizations" for the Xbox Series S as well.

"We were doing so much testing…we were collecting all this data," he added. "Once we kind of started running all our levels through it, and were able to see where the problems were, after a month or two, we had kind of resolved all of our memory issues on Series S."

Buhl concluded Battlefield 6 is now "super solid" and "performant" on Xbox Series S and will run at a "smooth 60 frames per second."

Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

