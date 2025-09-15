Battlefield 6 Optimization for Xbox Series S Helped the Game Run Better on All Platforms - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 780 Views
Battlefield 6 technical director Christian Buhl in an interview with Kotaku revealed the developers had trouble getting the game to run on the Xbox Series S, however, with optimization the game would not only run smoothly on the Xbox Series S, but also run better on all platforms.
"I will say that the biggest thing we did that was a challenge for us was [dealing with the console’s limited] memory," said Buhl. "Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC. And so there was a point…Oh, I want to say, like, 6 to 12 months ago where we kind of realized that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S."
The process to optimize the memory made the "whole game better and more stable." The devs also focused on specific optimizations" for the Xbox Series S as well.
"We were doing so much testing…we were collecting all this data," he added. "Once we kind of started running all our levels through it, and were able to see where the problems were, after a month or two, we had kind of resolved all of our memory issues on Series S."
Buhl concluded Battlefield 6 is now "super solid" and "performant" on Xbox Series S and will run at a "smooth 60 frames per second."
Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.
It makes sense for devs to try their best to optimize their efforts for Series S if they are supporting Xbox with their game. Series S represents the majority of Xbox hardware sales so if it doesn't work properly on that machine you're cutting your potential sales target on that platform by over half.
Should never have made a version that even runs on it.
Why ? Not only everything is getting expensive, and consoles on top of that too, and you want to limit the bunch of people who can't afford 600$ for a console (or even more for pc), to not be able to play new titles ? I don't agree with that. If the bunch of people can't afford more than 300-400$ for a console, that should be just fine, they have to be able to enjoy new games, just like 10 and 15 years ago, when you could buy 300$ or even 200$ and you could enjoy the latest games.
You're right... They only should have made the PS5 Pro version
XSS, XSX, PS5 base are all holding back the "real" version of the game
$900 is a small price to pay for such an amazing game
I agree it's not worth limiting the scope of the game for that one Xbox SKU.