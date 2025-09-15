Overthrown Launches October 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 667 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Brimstone Games announced the open-world city builder, Overthrown, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 16. It is also available for Xbox Game Pass.

View the 1.0 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lift and throw anything as you build and manage your kingdom in this chaotic city builder for one to six players. Harness the power of your soul-stealing crown to defend your citizens from bandits and mutants, farm the land, and gather resources. Keep citizens happy or see them desert you for the outlaws!

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land.

Build, gather resources, farm the land and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner—but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op.

Build Anywhere

Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don’t like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Lift Anything

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown’s power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!).

Fight Like an Anime Protagonist

Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies!

Survive the Seasons

Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

Play with Friends

Overthrown can be played offline in singleplayer, or with a group of up to six friends in online co- op! However – only one can wear the crown.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles