Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the Swiss Charts - News

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 19th week of 2026.

EA Sports FC 26 and Minecraft are up one spot each to second and third places, respectively. Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 is up two spots to fourth place, while Pokémon Pokopia remained in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are up one spot each to sixth and seventh places, respectively. Saros fell six spots to eighth place. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom re-entered the charts in ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Saros The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Animal Crossing: New Horizons Previous week - Week 18, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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