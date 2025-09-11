Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga Launches October 10 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher refint/games and developer Falcom announced Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 10 in the west.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Finally, the walls between Falcom’s legendary RPG series, Ys and Trails, are broken for the ultimate dream match up! Fan-favorite heroes and rivals clash in battles once thought impossible, with support from beloved characters across Falcom’s classic titles to aid you in the fight!

Maximum Thrill! High-Speed Battle Action!

The fast-paced action that earned acclaim in Ys SEVEN is back and better than ever! With the ability to jump adding a whole new layer of speed and strategy, you’ll soar across vast battlefields while unleashing thrilling combos that take the excitement to the next level.

Familiar characters from the Trails in the Sky series showcase their mastery of diverse crafts, delivering familiar yet dynamic attacks you can only experience in this title!

Bringing the Story to Life with Full Voice Acting!

Featuring a stellar cast of voice actors from the Ys and Trails series, every scene comes to life with full voice acting. Their powerful performances heighten the drama of battles and cutscenes.

Falcom All-Stars! A Cast of Beloved Characters!

In addition to the playable characters, many fan-favorite characters from various titles join as support characters! These allies provide powerful backup in heated battles, which will assist you in achieving victory. Let their guidance lead you to triumph!

Features:

Beautifully remastered graphics for display in HD and 4K screens, as well as 60 frames per second support.

Featuring couch and online multiplayer for the first time.

multiplayer for the first time. Includes English voice acting from a familiar cast from the Ys and Trails series.

Ys and Trails series. A vast Material Collection of wallpapers and soundtracks from various Falcom titles to unlock.

PC-centric features including mouse and keyboard support, arbitrary aspect ratio (up to 5:4 and 21:9), and more!

