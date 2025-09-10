Dead Island 2 Tops 20 Million Players, Dead Island 3 Teased - Sales

Developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has surpassed 20 million players and teased Dead Island 3 is in development.

This figure is up from 10 million players as of October 2024.

"It's been 14 years since Dead Island first splattered onto the scene, stranding players in the blood-soaked paradise of Banoi," said the developer.

"Since then, the zompocalypse has crawled from tropical shores to the sun-drenched chaos of HELL-A in Dead Island 2, where over 20 million Slayers have left nothing but carnage behind.

"This isn’t the final cut though. Dambuster Studios are already carving out what comes next.

"For now, the details stay under wraps, the outbreak is far from over..."

Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC in April 2023.

