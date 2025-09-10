Rumor: Capcom Porting All 6 RE Engine Resident Evil Games to Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 486 Views
Leaker Dusk Golem is claiming Capcom will be porting all six RE Engine Resident Evil games to the Nintendo Switch 2 "sooner or later."
The six Resident Evil games that use RE Engine are the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4, as well as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 8: Village, and the upcoming Resident Evil: Requiem.
Resident Evil: Requiem is currently confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on February 27, 2026.
"Yee, they've been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 for a hot minute now," claims the leaker. "Requiem should be landing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. There's grapevine rumor that there's a Nintendo Direct this week & RE7 is going to be there at least.
"But that's a grapevine rumor, & I don't have good insight into Capcom's marketing plans. Just have heard very reliably several times now they're all coming to Switch 2 sooner or later, & that does include Requiem (so RE7, RE:2, RE:3, Village, RE:4, Requiem)."
Dusk Golem added the ports are running on Switch 2 hardware and are not streaming versions.
"I'll mention these are native ports running on the hardware and not streaming versions like the Switch 1 had since I realized I should maybe clarify that," said the leaker. "To see how it plays out wherever they get announced."
Their absense on Switch1 was likely for issues running the engine I believe
Yeah, the modern RE engine (from PS4 onwards) was just never going to run very well on Switch. All the PS4/Xbox One versions of the games mentioned above had their framerate uncapped, targeting 60 fps, but rarely ever reached that mark.
The Switch 2, meanwhile, should be able to actually have the PS5/Xbox Series versions ported to it, with DLSS upscaling from a lower base resolution, and probably wind up looking nicer than the Xbox Series S format in a lot of ways just like Star Wars Outlaws did.
Yeah, iirc MH Rise uses a heavily modified version of RE Engine made specifically for the Switch. Dunno about Requiem but their entire PS4 catalog of Resident Evil games coming to the SW2 is probably a safe bet.