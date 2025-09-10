Rumor: Capcom Porting All 6 RE Engine Resident Evil Games to Switch 2 - News

/ 486 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Leaker Dusk Golem is claiming Capcom will be porting all six RE Engine Resident Evil games to the Nintendo Switch 2 "sooner or later."

The six Resident Evil games that use RE Engine are the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4, as well as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 8: Village, and the upcoming Resident Evil: Requiem.

Resident Evil: Requiem is currently confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on February 27, 2026.

"Yee, they've been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 for a hot minute now," claims the leaker. "Requiem should be landing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. There's grapevine rumor that there's a Nintendo Direct this week & RE7 is going to be there at least.

"But that's a grapevine rumor, & I don't have good insight into Capcom's marketing plans. Just have heard very reliably several times now they're all coming to Switch 2 sooner or later, & that does include Requiem (so RE7, RE:2, RE:3, Village, RE:4, Requiem)."

Dusk Golem added the ports are running on Switch 2 hardware and are not streaming versions.

"I'll mention these are native ports running on the hardware and not streaming versions like the Switch 1 had since I realized I should maybe clarify that," said the leaker. "To see how it plays out wherever they get announced."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles