Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf Adds Switch 2 Version - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Wishfully announced a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is in development alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass versions.

The game is set to launch in early 2026.

Read details on the game below:

After saving their planet from an invading Robot army, Lana and Mui continue to uncover its mysterious past. The question is: Are they ready for the truth? Pass through icy mountains, deep oceans and forgotten ruins in this cinematic adventure. Unravel a deeper, longer story, tougher challenges, and an unbreakable bond.

The saga continues. Their home saved, a deeper journey begins.

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you’re a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo’s hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is a cinematic puzzle adventure framed by an epic science-fiction saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.

Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay

Experience Lana and Mui’s profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

Solve Diverse and Clever Puzzles

Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

Master Stealth and Wit

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

Survive Challenging Action Sequences

Use your reflexes and master Lana’s new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

Discover an Epic and Deeper Story

Immerse in a longer, more profound science-fiction saga. Confront Lana’s own demons and unveil the planet’s darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Return of an Acclaimed Composer

Experience Takeshi Furukawa’s critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.

