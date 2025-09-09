Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developers MegaPixel Studio and Storm Trident announced Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. A release date was not announced, however, it will be priced at $24.99.

The game will be playable at the Rainy Frog booth at Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

Read details on the game below:

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake is a refreshed edition of the second entry in the legendary rail shooter series, taking you into a unique world where ancient ruins, imperial power, and mysterious creatures shape the fate of an entire continent.

Step into the role of Jean Jacque Lundi, a young rider who, together with his extraordinary companion—a dragon named Lagi—embarks on a dangerous journey filled with battles, discoveries, and the secrets of ancient civilizations.

The gameplay remains a classic on-rail shooter—fast-paced combat where you strike down enemies with both Lundi’s gun and Lagi’s devastating lasers. With the Berserk Attack at your disposal, even the toughest encounters may turn in your favor.

Features:

Series Prequel: The story takes place 20 years before the events of the first Panzer Dragoon game.

The story takes place 20 years before the events of the first Panzer Dragoon game. Dragon Evolution: Lagi’s growth depends on your playstyle and combat performance.

Lagi’s growth depends on your playstyle and combat performance. Dynamic Rail Shooter: Fast action, intense encounters, and epic boss battles.

Fast action, intense encounters, and epic boss battles. Branching Routes: Multiple paths on the levels increase replayability.

Multiple paths on the levels increase replayability. Berserk Attack: Unleash devastating power to turn the tide of battle.

Unleash devastating power to turn the tide of battle. Pandora’s Box: Unlock additional gameplay options, modifications and mission variants after completing the campaign.

Unlock additional gameplay options, modifications and mission variants after completing the campaign. Remastered Music: Includes both the original soundtrack and a remastered version arranged by Saori Kobayashi.

Includes both the original soundtrack and a remastered version arranged by Saori Kobayashi. Enhanced Visuals: Modern graphics faithful to the original style.

Modern graphics faithful to the original style. Two Control Schemes: Choose between classic and modern controls.

