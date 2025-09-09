Sega / Atlus Reveals TGS 2025 Lineup and Schedule - News

Sega / Atlus have announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

The lineup of games includes several titles from other publishers and developers. This includes 2K, Electronic Arts, GSC Game World, and Nippon Ichi Software.

Here is the lineup of games:

Sega / Atlus

Football Manager 26 (PC / TBA) – Novelty

(PC / TBA) – Novelty Persona 3 Reload (Switch 2) – Playable

(Switch 2) – Playable Persona 5: The Phantom X (PC, iOS, Android) – Novelty

(PC, iOS, Android) – Novelty SEGA Football Club Champions 2025 (PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android) – Novelty

(PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android) – Novelty Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable Coming Soon Title #1

Coming Soon Title #2

Coming Soon Title #3

Coming Soon Title #4

2K

Borderlands 4 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable

Electronic Arts

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

Giants Software

Project Motor Racing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable

GSC Game World

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PS5) – Novelty, Photo Spot

Nippon Ichi Software

Stay Tuned for Details

Here is the schedule of events:

A stage show, “Fun Time SHOW,” will be held featuring Tokyo Game Show 2025-exclusive performances and live gameplay from popular influencers. The entire stage program will be live streamed via YouTube. A full schedule will be announced at a later date.

