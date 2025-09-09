Level-5 Reveals TGS 2025 Lineup and Schedule - News

level-5 has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

Here is the lineup of games:

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (PS5, XS, NS 2, PS4, NS, PC)

(PS5, XS, 2, PS4, NS, PC) Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS5, XS, NS2, PS4, NS, PC)

(PS5, XS, NS2, PS4, NS, PC) Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (NS2, NS)

The LEVEL-5 booth will feature multiple demo stations for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road. In addition, at the Family Game Park, you can also try out FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, bringing the total to three playable titles. Come enjoy our latest games together with your family and friends!

Here is the schedule of events:

September 25

21:00 – LEVEL-5 Tokyo Game Show 2025 Official Program – We will be streaming a LEVEL-5 Live Broadcast as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Official Program, beginning at 9pm on September 25th (JST). The program will showcase gameplay from our titles along with the latest news. Stay tuned for more details!

