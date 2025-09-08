PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct Set for September 28 - News

posted 1 hour ago

PC Gamer announced it will host PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct as part of Tokyo Game Show 2025 on September 28 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct will be hosted by Elle Osili Wood and PC Gamer’s Midas. It will feature upcoming games on PC and confirmed publishers so far include Sega, Devolver Digital, and Nightdive Studios.

There will be exclusive announcements, trailers, news from the Tokyo Game Show 2025 show floor, and developer interviews.

