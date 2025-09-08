MachineGames on Wolfenstein 3: 'We Have a Story to Tell' - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

MachineGames co-founder and studio head Jerk Gustafsson in a "The Making of Wolfenstein" documentary on the Noclip YouTube channel reveals the developer is not finished with the Wolfenstein story it has been telling and would like to make a new entry.

There have been two main entries in the MachineGames Wolfenstein series, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, along with the prequel Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, the virtual reality game Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and the spin-off Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Gustafsson in the documentary revealed the plan has always been for the main series to be a trilogy.

"The first game is very much about [protagonist] BJ and how, obviously, he understands that the Nazis have won the war, but it’s also a very personal journey for him," said Gustafsson (via VideoGamesChronicle). "But at the same time, he meets Anya, he starts to see that there are other things at play as well, not only fighting Nazis.

"And then, moving into New Colossus, then we move into a wider group of people around you, being part of the resistance, something bigger and something also like a family to you, but at the same time you’re also preparing to start maybe your own family.

"I think this is important to say, because we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for BJ – even during those first weeks at id [Software], when we mapped out New Order – we still had the plan for at least that character. What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one.

"I think that’s important to say because, at least I hope, that we’re not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles