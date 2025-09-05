Square Enix Says Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts IV Development 'Progressing Smoothly' - News

Square Enix creative director Tetsuya Nomura during the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis 2nd Anniversary livestream stated that development on the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series and Kingdom Hearts IV are "progressing smoothly."

"Right, so, looking at the comments, I’m seeing people ask every so often about the third entry in the [Final Fantasy VII] Remake series," said Nomura (via Gematsu).

"Apparently, [co-director Motomu] Toriyama mentioned in an interview that something might be released around the second anniversary [of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis]. So that’s probably where those expectations are coming from. Right, so things are progressing really smoothly. I can’t really say more—if I suddenly went, ‘Well, actually…,’ everyone would be really surprised! (Laughs.)

"So yeah, things are moving along really smoothly, and the release timing has already been decided. We’re moving forward according to that schedule right now, so please rest assured and be patient.

"And this has also come up in the comments here and there, but Kingdom Hearts IV is likewise steadily moving forward according to schedule, so please look forward to it."

Square Enix has yet to announce the the official title for the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series. The platforms or the release date for Kingdom Hearts IV have also not been announced.

