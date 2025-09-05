Square Enix Says Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts IV Development 'Progressing Smoothly' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 725 Views
Square Enix creative director Tetsuya Nomura during the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis 2nd Anniversary livestream stated that development on the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series and Kingdom Hearts IV are "progressing smoothly."
"Right, so, looking at the comments, I’m seeing people ask every so often about the third entry in the [Final Fantasy VII] Remake series," said Nomura (via Gematsu).
"Apparently, [co-director Motomu] Toriyama mentioned in an interview that something might be released around the second anniversary [of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis]. So that’s probably where those expectations are coming from. Right, so things are progressing really smoothly. I can’t really say more—if I suddenly went, ‘Well, actually…,’ everyone would be really surprised! (Laughs.)
"So yeah, things are moving along really smoothly, and the release timing has already been decided. We’re moving forward according to that schedule right now, so please rest assured and be patient.
"And this has also come up in the comments here and there, but Kingdom Hearts IV is likewise steadily moving forward according to schedule, so please look forward to it."
Square Enix has yet to announce the the official title for the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series. The platforms or the release date for Kingdom Hearts IV have also not been announced.
Splitting it into 3 was an inherently dumb idea. Only those that saw Remake entirely through to the end were going to bother with Rebirth. The same audience shrinking will only happen again with part 3.
I think being a 2 parter could of made sense and fulfilled the fan service/creative expansion of the world + kept bloating to a minimum. Plenty of excessive cutscenes, dialogue and side quests could of been cut...
None the less looking forward to part 3. I just hope it has more technical polish than 2 and better story momentum
Once part 3 is out they need to release a collection with all 3 for a good price. I would happily buy a collection with all 3 maybe a year after part 3 releases, if it is priced right.
This is what I'm waiting for. I guess it doesn't help that, uh, I haven't really played the original yet, so this also gives me time to do so first.