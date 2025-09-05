Tokyo Xtreme Racer Launches September 25 for PC - News

/ 1,147 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Developer Genki announced the racing game, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on September 25 for $49.99 / 6,600 yen.

The game has been in Early Access since January 23.

Read a letter from the producer below:

Thank you very much to all the players and fans for all the feedback and requests during the Early Access period. The development team is excited to announce that Tokyo Xtreme Racer is now ready for its full release.

Throughout the Early Access period, we’ve received an incredible amount of feedback and requests from players around the world. Your voices have been instrumental in shaping the game, and we are deeply grateful for your support.

Full Release Details

Release date: September 25, 2025 (JST)

SRP: $49.99 USD / 6,600 JPY

Platform: Steam

What’s New in the Official Full Release

Addition of new car models and car parts

Addition of a new chapter and new rivals

Game balancing and adjustments based on feedback from players

We would also like to provide some feature updates.

We have decided to postpone the implementation of the “Replay Feature” and prioritize additional game volume such as additional story content. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to this feature. We will do our best to add the feature, polished and ready in future game updates.

After careful consideration, we have also decided not to implement “Steam Record Ranking” due to insufficient cheat prevention measures. We believe introducing the feature without being able to provide a fair playing field for all players would negatively impact the player experience.

The passion, feedback and support from the fans has been invaluable to the development team.

We are very excited to finally deliver the complete experience and hope everyone will have a great time playing Tokyo Xtreme Racer.

- Tokyo Xtreme Racer producer

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles