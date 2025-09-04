Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition Launches September 18 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Infinity Plus 2 have announced Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 18.

The original match-three RPG is back! Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition is the definitive Puzzle Quest, polished for a new era and featuring all the collected content from almost 20 years of history. Experience the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of Warlords, Revenge of the Plague Lord, and The Legend Returns all together.

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition combines the classic match-three puzzle game with deep level role playing. Match three or more gems of the same color in a row to gain mana used to cast spells, battle opponents, collect items and rewards, and advance in the quests!

Features:

Create a hero who gains skills and spells.

Match-three battles with varied opponents requiring different strategies.

Complete quests and side quests.

Meet companions who will aide you.

Learn spells and collect items.

Build your citadel—add buildings that grant you special powers.

Capture creatures, use them as mounts, and train them.

Capture monsters and play the research mini-game to learn their spells.

Discover hidden runes and create magical items in your citadel forge.

Siege cities around Etheria to expand your dominion.

Are you up to the challenge? Test your match-three skills as you battle against monsters and villains to save the kingdom of Etheria.

