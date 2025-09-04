Square Enix Reveals TGS 2025 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 449 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

Here is the lineup of games:

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (PS5, XS, NS2, PC) – Hands-On, Freebies Hands-On – Play the “The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debut Demo” for Nintendo Switch 2 and get a special sticker! (While supplies last.)

(PS5, XS, NS2, PC) – Hands-On, Freebies Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (PS5, XS, NS2, NS, PC) – Hands-On, Photo Spot, Stage, Freebies Hands-On – Play demos from Dragon Quest I HD-2D Remake or Dragon Quest II HD-2D Remake and enjoy a complimentary can of Boss Quest! (While supplies last. Demo lasts for 15 minutes per play.) Photo Spot – Meet and greet with the Dragonlord! Stop by and say hello to the villain of Dragon Quest I, the dreaded Dragonlord! You can even take a photo with him if you like. Visitors who take part in the meet and greet will be given a photocard of the Dragonlord.

(PS5, XS, NS2, NS, PC) – Hands-On, Photo Spot, Stage, Freebies Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PS5, XS, NS, PC) (Family Game Park) – Hands-On, Freebies Hands-On – Try Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake from the beginning and receive a dot slime novelty sticker. (While supplies last.)

(PS5, XS, NS, PC) (Family Game Park) – Hands-On, Freebies Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, NS, PC) – Stage

(PS4, NS, PC) – Stage Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (XS, NS2) – Hands-On, Photo Spot, Freebies Hands-On – Receive a special card case gift for trying out the demo. (While supplies last.) Photo Spot – Take a photo inside a big three-dimensional card from the Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy collaboration!

(XS, NS2) – Hands-On, Photo Spot, Freebies Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS5, XS, PS4, PC) – Photo Spot, Stage, Freebies Photo Spot – Take a photo with a fat chocobo! Meet and Greet – A moogle and Alpha are coming to Tokyo Game Show 2025! Don’t miss your chance to pick up a special hand-fan when you say hi to these popular mascots! Social Media Campaign – Follow one of these official accounts: Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky. For Twitter, Bluesky, or Instagram: Repost the official campaign post. For TikTok: Repost the official campaign post using the share button. Show the repost on your screen to the staff at the Final Fantasy XIV Social Media Post Campaign Rewards Corner to receive an original bag.

(PS5, XS, PS4, PC) – Photo Spot, Stage, Freebies Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (PS5, XS, NS2, PS4, NS, PC) – Hands-On, Photo Spot, Stage, Freebies Hands-On – Experience the thrill of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles ahead of its official release on September 30, 2025. Those who participate will receive an original sticker based on the upcoming title. (Only available on general admission days. While supplies last.) Photo Spot – Visit the photo spot to enter the world of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles.

(PS5, XS, NS2, PS4, NS, PC) – Hands-On, Photo Spot, Stage, Freebies KILLER INN (PC) – Hands-On, Freebies Hands-On – Experience KILLER INN‘s second closed beta test content ahead of the Steam Playtest. Those who demo the game will also receive a beta test participation code. (While supplies last.)

(PC) – Hands-On, Freebies Octopath Traveler 0 (PS5, XS, NS2, PS4, NS, PC) – Stage

Here is the schedule of events:

September 25

22:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special – Join the members of Critikano Hit as they play through the upcoming Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake in this special program! Be among the first to view new gameplay of the opening scenes of Dragon Quest I and watch Eiko Kano face off against a fearsome foe! Yuji Horii, the creator of the Dragon Quest series, makes a guest appearance in this episode, so be sure to tune in! Featuring Eiko Kano (media personality), Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), Masayuki Kibe (television writer), and Yuji Horii (game designer).

September 27

11:30 – Octopath Traveler 0 Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special Broadcast (YouTube) – The developers of Octopath Traveler 0 team up with special guests to bring viewers the latest information on the game, ahead of its December 4, 2025 release. Catch this special broadcast to see brand-new gameplay footage and hear some behind-the-scenes stories about the game’s development! Featuring Neki Matsuzawa (MC), Jun Kasama (voice of Phenn), Yasunori Nishiki (composer), Hirohito Suzuki (producer), and Yasushi Kidera (director).

(YouTube) – The developers of Octopath Traveler 0 team up with special guests to bring viewers the latest information on the game, ahead of its December 4, 2025 release. Catch this special broadcast to see brand-new gameplay footage and hear some behind-the-scenes stories about the game’s development! Featuring Neki Matsuzawa (MC), Jun Kasama (voice of Phenn), Yasunori Nishiki (composer), Hirohito Suzuki (producer), and Yasushi Kidera (director). 15:30 – Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special Stage Event feat. Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit (YouTube) – The cast of Critikano Hit and the developers of the upcoming Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake come together to share news about the release while showcasing some gameplay. Audience members will receive a set of two cheering signs in collaboration with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake and Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit, incorporating the catchphrases “Nice!!” and “Heal!!” (While supplies last.) Featuring Eiko Kano (media personality), Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), Masayuki Kibe (television writer), Yuji Horii (game designer) and Masaaki Hayasaka (Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake producer)

September 28

10:00 – How Was “Come to Me, Ifrit!” Turned into a Card? Exclusive Look Behind the Scenes of the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game! (Pre-Recorded) – Jump into the World of Final Fantasy through the Trading Card Game! From main titles to spin-offs, iconic scenes from the Final Fantasy universe are brought to life in trading card form. In this episode, we’ll showcase how iconic scenes from Final Fantasy are recreated as trading cards, offering a glimpse into the development process! Plus, we’ll share the latest updates on upcoming products and events! Featuring guest Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent / voice actress), and Hobby Japan Final Fantasy Trading Card Game development team’s Taro Kageyama (producer) and Takeshi Arai (director).

(Pre-Recorded) – Jump into the World of Final Fantasy through the Trading Card Game! From main titles to spin-offs, iconic scenes from the Final Fantasy universe are brought to life in trading card form. In this episode, we’ll showcase how iconic scenes from Final Fantasy are recreated as trading cards, offering a glimpse into the development process! Plus, we’ll share the latest updates on upcoming products and events! Featuring guest Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent / voice actress), and Hobby Japan Final Fantasy Trading Card Game development team’s Taro Kageyama (producer) and Takeshi Arai (director). 11:00 – Super Dragon Quest X TV On-Location: Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special (YouTube) – Super Dragon Quest X TV will have a special stage event at the Square Enix booth! Beginner Ambassadors Riyuki Uehara and Umino Kawamura compete against each other and the clock as they play through some of the expansive content Dragon Quest X has to offer! Featuring Takashi Anzai (Dragon Quest X Online showrunner), Kazuya Kozono (Dragon Quest X Online development producer), Riyuki Uehara (5th generation Beginner Ambassador), Umino Kawamura (6th generation Beginner Ambassador), and MCs Ayana Tsubaki (media personality) and Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Goro).

Special (YouTube) – Super Dragon Quest X TV will have a special stage event at the Square Enix booth! Beginner Ambassadors Riyuki Uehara and Umino Kawamura compete against each other and the clock as they play through some of the expansive content Dragon Quest X has to offer! Featuring Takashi Anzai (Dragon Quest X Online showrunner), Kazuya Kozono (Dragon Quest X Online development producer), Riyuki Uehara (5th generation Beginner Ambassador), Umino Kawamura (6th generation Beginner Ambassador), and MCs Ayana Tsubaki (media personality) and Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Goro). 13:00 – Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special Stage Event (YouTube)- A special event is being held for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, releasing September 30, 2025. Shinnosuke Tachibana, who voices the protagonist Ramza, will be making a guest appearance and, together with members of the development team, will discuss the game’s unique charm. Audience members will receive a special hand-fan. (While supplies last.) Featuring Shinnosuke Tachibana (voice actor), Kazutoyo Maehiro (director), Ayako Yokoyama (co-director), and Shoichi Matsuzawa (producer).

(YouTube)- A special event is being held for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, releasing September 30, 2025. Shinnosuke Tachibana, who voices the protagonist Ramza, will be making a guest appearance and, together with members of the development team, will discuss the game’s unique charm. Audience members will receive a special hand-fan. (While supplies last.) Featuring Shinnosuke Tachibana (voice actor), Kazutoyo Maehiro (director), Ayako Yokoyama (co-director), and Shoichi Matsuzawa (producer). 15:00 – Final Fantasy XIV Special Stage (YouTube) – We’re pleased to announce that Final Fantasy XIV will be hosting a special presentation from Tokyo Game Show 2025! Additional details to be announced. Featuring Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (Final Fantasy XIV global community producer).

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles