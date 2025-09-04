Arc System Works Reveals TGS 2025 Lineup - News

Arc System Works has announced its lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

The company will also hold a number of events at its booth, which will be live streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

Here is the lineup of games:

Absolum (PS5, PS4, NS, PC)

(PS5, PS4, NS, PC) Dear me, I was… (NS2)

(NS2) Double Dragon Revive (PS5, XS, PS4, XOne, NS, PC)

(PS5, XS, PS4, XOne, NS, PC) Guilty Gear: Strive (PS5, XS, PS4, XOne, NS, PC)

(PS5, XS, PS4, XOne, NS, PC) MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls (PS5, PC)

