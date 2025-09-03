Marvel Rivals Headed to PS4 on September 12 Alongside Season 4 - News

NetEase Games announced the free-to-play third-person shooter, Marvel Rivals, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 12. The Season 4 update - The Heart of the Dragon - will release on the same day.

Marvel Rivals is currently available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An’Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid.

But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves.

Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon… or will Doom claim its power? Find out when the Heart of the Dragon awakens.

