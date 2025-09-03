Lego Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Controller is Coming Soon - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Lego has announced it will be releasing a Lego Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controller.

There is currently no release date, however, with a page now available on the official Lego website it will likely release in the near future.

Read the specifications for the Lego set below:

Build a gaming decor icon with this LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog SEGA Genesis Controller (40769) set. Embrace your video games passion with a retro gaming controller that has a microscale Green Hill Zone scene on the back and can be displayed 2 ways. The set also includes regional stickers for customization and more. Dive into creativity with the LEGO Builder app, where you can zoom in and rotate your models in 3D, track your progress and save them all in one place. Set contains 260 pieces.

Game room decor – Thrill any adult Sonic fan with this SEGA Genesis Controller set, featuring a brick-built game controller with display stand, to kindle creative joy

Retro gaming controller – This building set features a gaming controller with a display stand, a microscale Green Hill Zone scene on the back, regional stickers to decorate the front and more

Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO model – Offers an immersive gaming decor building set to encourage relaxation as you build, while stimulating focus and creativity

Display-worthy nostalgia piece – The retro gaming decor controller has a buildable, microscale Green Hill Zone scene with Sonic and Crabmeat video game characters, plus a display stand to show it off

Gamer gift idea for adults – This brick-built retro gaming controller with a microscale scene on the back, makes a curated gift idea for yourself or another Sonic fan who loves LEGO gaming decor

Controller dimensions – The controller model in this retro gaming decor LEGO building kit measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

