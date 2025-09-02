Take-Two was Reportedly in Talks to Save the Cancelled Perfect Dark Game Before Talks Collapsed - News

Publisher Take-Two Interactive was reportedly in talks to fund and publish the now cancelled Perfect Dark game, however, negotiations fell through. This is according multiple sources that spoke to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The deal would have seen Take-Two purchase the game from rights owner Xbox. However, talks would fall through because the companies were unable to figure out long-term ownership over the Perfect Dark IP.

Crystal Dynamics, the co-developer on the game, has been forced to lay off staff and abandon development on Perfect Dark.

Representatives for Embracer, Xbox, and Take-Two all declined to comment.

