Take-Two was Reportedly in Talks to Save the Cancelled Perfect Dark Game Before Talks Collapsed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 768 Views
Publisher Take-Two Interactive was reportedly in talks to fund and publish the now cancelled Perfect Dark game, however, negotiations fell through. This is according multiple sources that spoke to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.
The deal would have seen Take-Two purchase the game from rights owner Xbox. However, talks would fall through because the companies were unable to figure out long-term ownership over the Perfect Dark IP.
Crystal Dynamics, the co-developer on the game, has been forced to lay off staff and abandon development on Perfect Dark.
Representatives for Embracer, Xbox, and Take-Two all declined to comment.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
The Perfect Dark IP was like 50% of the reason Microsoft bought Rare all those years ago - yet they have done next to nothing with it since then. Pretty sad...
The best thing they've done with the IP is a couple of spin-off books set around PD Zero. lol
Yeah it's tragic. Only one of the most iconic classic fps's and theyve destroyed the ip
Microsoft basically paid $350 million for a barn in the English countryside.
We need to accept... western developers in this era are incompetent. It wasn't going to be the game anybody wanted.
I also assume MS just did a tax write off. So it's not a complete loss when these trash projects disappear.
Larian is western, Sandfall Interactive is western, Hazelight Studios is western, ArrowHead is western, team PEAK is western and yes Santa Monica, Obsidian, Insomniac, ID, MachineGames, Avalanche, etc are western too, just like that there are many more examples. I separated the list in two because the second part are great studios that people (western people mostly LOL) who believe in the whole "the west ..." are never going to give credit to.
Bad management and games that aren't for your don't decrease the level of talent that is working in those studios.
i think you mean “leadership in U.S. gaming are incompetent.” Japanese, Canadian, Latin American, and even European developers haven’t been anywhere near as shameless in their greed compared to (for instance) Microsoft, Activision, EA, and Ubisoft. And it checks out given how out-of-control U.S. businesses have become in their short-sighted, profits-first mentality.
What an absolute example of mismanagement of one of the founding pillars of modern first person shooters on console.
Eh. How many times has a twenty-five-year-old franchise been brought back to life and lived up the original? Ever? It almost always falls short, or misses the mark entirely and sucks. Same with TV shows, same with movies. Imo, it's best to let things like this die. We have the original to play for the rest of our lives. That's enough.
Do we count Donkey Kong Bananza as a sequel to 64?
In MY opinion? They're about as related as RE1 and RE7. Same IP. That's about it.
Agreed, most reboots are middling or bad. It still amazes me how bad Battletoads was. It's just modern slop.
The people complaining just want to whine about MS. Or it's the people under the illusion all reboots are great.
MS couldn't afford it? Guess they are hard up.
Sounds like an excuse made by Satya "AI is better than actual human beings, hurr!!" Nadella.