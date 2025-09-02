Xbox Game Pass Adds Hollow Knight: Silksong, RoadCraft, I Am Your Beast, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Hollow Knight: Silksong, RoadCraft, I Am Your Beast, Nine Sols, , Cataclismo, and PAW Patrol World.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

I Am Your Beast (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

I Am Your Beast is a shortform covert revenge thriller FPS about getting hunted across the North American wilderness by the military-industrial complex — and turning the tables. Break your opponents. Use their own equipment against them. Duck into your tunnel network before enemy forces zero in on your location. Repeat.

Coming Soon

Nine Sols (Xbox Series X|S) – September 3

Now with Game Pass Standard

Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Embark on a journey through an Asia-inspired fantasy world, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols – the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass: Ascend to the peak of a vast, haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action-adventure, Hollow Knight. Explore, fight and survive as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, as she discovers a land ruled by silk and song.

Cataclismo (PC) – September 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Design and build fortresses brick by brick to stand against endless hordes of Horrors in this real-time strategy game with resource management, siege defense, and exploration. Lead from the ramparts, push back the darkness, and hold fast against the creatures of the Mist.

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pass library, explore the world of the “PAW Patrol” cartoon like never before, in a 3D action adventure where anything is PAWsible. Play as your favorite pups, drive their vehicles, and save the day by taking on fun rescues and missions either in single-player or with your family in couch co-op. It’s the ultimate PAW Patrol playtime!

RoadCraft (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – September 16

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

In the wake of natural disasters, RoadCraft calls on you to rebuild what’s broken. Operate a fleet of over 40 authentic construction vehicles to clear debris, repair roads and bridges, and restore essential infrastructure. Tackle realistic challenges solo or in cooperative play across expansive, physics-driven environments shaped by destruction and recovery.

DLC / Game Updates

Overwatch 2 Season 18: Stadium Quick Play – Available now

Season 18: Stadium Quick Play reshapes the current as you master the rhythm of new aquatic Support Hero Wuyang, dive into Quick Play or Competitive Stadium with Winston, Brigitte, Pharah, and (later this season) Tracer plus the new Payload Race mode, and climb the ranks now that our full-system PvP refresh has reset the playing field. Whether you’re drafting Stadium comps, experimenting with over 50 new Perks, or flexing your skills in third-person Lúcio Ball, it’s time to make a splash.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants – September 4

An all-new chapter that takes Indiana Jones to the ancient streets of Rome where forgotten catacombs twist into something far more sinister. Indy must outwit a dangerous cult and decipher intricate puzzles designed by emperors to uncover the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants. Game Pass members can save 10% on the Digital Premium Upgrade to get access on day one or purchase the DLC separately on September 4 (base game required).

EA Sports NHL 26: EA Play Early Access Trial – September 5

Tell the world to Check My Game with the EA Play early access trial on Xbox Series X|S. Game Pass Ultimate members can take to the ice for up to 10 hours in EA Sports NHL 26. If you decide to buy, your progress carries over to the full game, so you can get ready for the next match.

In-Game Benefits

Asphalt Legends Unite: Monthly Gift Bundle (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Speed into action with the Jaguar C-X75, 10 Card Packs, and 500,000 credits to upgrade, enhance, and dominate the track!

The Finals: Welcome Pack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Season 8 Welcome Pack includes 500 Multibucks, a 25% Bonus XP boost, and the “Scale of Heaven” set featuring weapon skin, an emote, a gun charm, and an outfit.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Skate 3: The Unlock Bundle – September 2

Upgrade your skate. 3 experience with The Unlock Bundle and EA Play. You’ll get Danny’s Hawaiian Dream, the San Van Party Pack, and the Time is Money Pack.

Leaving September 15

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so there’s no better time to jump back in! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

All You Need is Help (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

