Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary Event Offers 'a Glimpse Into Future Projects'

posted 8 hours ago

Kojima Productions announced it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Beyond The Strand event on September 23at 1:00 pm JST.

The event will take place at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills SCREEN7 and tickets will go on sale on September 2 at 10:00 am JST. It will also be livestreamed.

The Beyond The Strand event will be hosted by Hideo Kojima and will include special guest appearances and "a glimpse into future projects."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

