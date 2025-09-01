PlayStation State of Play Dedicated to 007 First Light Set for September 3 - News

/ 754 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive announced a PlayStation State of Play dedicated to 007 First Light will take place on Wednesday, September 3 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK.

The 007 First Light State of Play will feature " over 30 minutes of gameplay featuring a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts. Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay."

007 First Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles