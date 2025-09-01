Rumor: Sony is Planning Switch-Style PlayStation 6 Portable Console - News

Sony is rumored to be planning to PlayStation 6 handheld with docking capabilities that is similar to the Nintendo Switch, according to Moore's Law is Dead (via VideoGamesChronicle).

The YouTubers claims to have seen multiple documents and that the PS6 handheld will reportedly release alongside a more powerful traditional PlayStation 6 home console. This is based on "up to date" documentation from graphics partner AMD.

The PS6 portable will reportedly have the ability to be docked to a TV and will be able to play games natively at power exceeding the base PS5 when it is docked.

The specs for the PS6 handheld will reportedly feature an AMD APU that has four Zen 6c Cores, and two additional cores dedicated to system tasks. It claimed to feature a 16 x RDNA 5 CUs GPU clocked at 1.2GHz in handheld mode, and 1.65GHz docked.

Moore's Law is Dead speculated the PS6 portable could launch in late 2027 for around $500.

This would be the first dedicated handheld from Sony since the PlayStation Vita, which released in 2011.

This should be treated as rumor until an official announcement is made.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Hideaki Nishino previously stated the next-generation console of PlayStation won't be delayed.

"We believe that PS5 will have a long lifecycle, just like PS4," said Nishino at the time.

"However, I don’t think it is right to delay the timing of the launch of the next product that incorporates new technology because of the long time it will take. The timing for the launch of new hardware is related to the time frame in which technology evolves and the time frame in which we are able to implement that technology.

"Therefore, I think it is important to offer new products while people play the ones that are currently being used, and to expand the total number of games we offer."

