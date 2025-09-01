Yooka-Replaylee Launches October 9 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 35 minutes ago

Developer Playtonic Games announced Yooka-Replaylee will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 9 for $29.99.

A physical edition will be available for the Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for $49.99, which includes retail-exclusive goodies. The Switch 2 version will include the full game on the card.

Those who own the original Yooka-Laylee will be able to purchase the digital version on the same platform / console family for 30 percent off.

"Yooka-Replaylee is built to shine on every platform, and we’re chuffed to bits it’s on Switch 2 from day one, it holds a special place in our hearts (and hands)," said Playtonic Games studio director Gavin Price in a press release. "It’s bigger, brighter, bolder, and packed with all the little touches we always dreamed of. We can’t wait for players to jump in."

PM Studios CEO Michael Yum added, "Yooka-Replaylee is a celebration of everything we love about platformers—colorful, charming and built to last. It’s games like this that deserve to be preserved, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this adventure with players everywhere in both digital and physical editions at launch."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remade and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling, Yooka-Laylee, developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark to explore the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka and Laylee once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there’s an even more expandable map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

Refined Story

The events of the first game are relived and retold by the main characters, Yooka and Laylee. New sequences and plot points have been added throughout the adventure at key milestones, too.

Upgraded Graphics

With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favorite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

Brand New Rextro’s Arcade

The old minigames are no more! Instead you’ll jump into the feet of Rextro the dinosaur and undertake brand-new isometric platforming challenges for collectible rewards.

New Collectible Currency

Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

Build Your Own Playstyle

Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

Navigate the World Easily

Yooka-Replaylee introduces a brand-new map and collectibles tracker, making it easier for you to traverse the environments, track NPC and Pagie locations along with tracking their progress. We’re also introducing a new character in the form of (book)Mark who acts as your warp point and guide.

Revamped Controls and Camera

The buddy-duo now has access to their entire move set from the start of the game and can sequence the moves together a lot smoother than in the original game. This, combined with the revamped camera controls, makes Yooka-Replaylee feel like a more modern, snappier experience, while also directly addressing player feedback on the original game.

A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack

The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

