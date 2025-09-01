Call of the Sea Launches September 9 for Switch - News

Developer Out of the Blue Games announced the puzzle adventure game, Call of the Sea, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 9.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG in December 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in May 2021.

View the Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An otherworldly tale of mystery and love.

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.

What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Features:

Explore and investigate a stunning tropical island, brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins, and occult mysteries.

Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

Experience a charming character study of a woman on her quest to discover the truth of the disappearance of her husband and to find out who she really is. Norah is fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1, Baldur’s Gate III).

Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense, and surreal surprises.

