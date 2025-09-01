Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch Launches October 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Kakao Games and developer Ocean Drive Studio announced the strategy RPG, Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 9.

A demo is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the world of Lost Eidolons comes an all-new turn-based strategy RPG. Stranded on a mysterious island with scattered memories, your only means of survival is to fight. Recruit allies, undertake a perilous journey, and battle to reclaim what you’ve lost… no matter how many deaths it takes.

A clash of steel. A flash of blood. Darkness.

On the edge of death, she comes to you: the Witch of the Crossroads. Your memories are hazy. But her offer is crystal clear.

Now, cast back into the land of the living, it’s up to you travel the shores of a mysterious island, scouring the armies of the dead and those who command them. No matter how many tries it takes.

But you’re not alone. Recruit allies, grow your skills, and wage war across diverse battlefield environments. Along the way, you’ll collect the scattered memories of a life you’ve forgotten… and the brother you came here searching for.

Crunchy Grid Combat that’s Better than Ever

Wield every tool at your disposal to conquer challenging combat encounters. Face off against giant monsters, stubborn undead, and imperial zealots—then grind them into the dirt, with powerful skills and exciting weapons.

Customize Your Build

Tackle challenges your way, with nine characters, over 200 unique skills, upgradeable equipment, and over 30 game-changing Artifacts. Discover exciting synergies and maximize your ability to lay down the hurt.

A Tale of Lost Souls

As you venture across the island, you’ll meet allies who have washed up there as well. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they’ve lost.

Pierce the Veil

Death is only the beginning. Each time you fall in battle, you’ll return to your base camp and rise again stronger. Promote your characters’ classes and skills, exchange the souls of slain foes for battlefield blessings, and try, try again.

