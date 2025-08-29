The Exit 8 Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer KOTAKE CREATE announced Exit 8 has surpassed two million units sold.

This figure is up from one million units sold in August 2024.

A live-action movie based on the game premiered in Japanese theaters today. It set to release in the west in early 2026.

Exit 8 released for PC via Steam in November 2023, for the Nintendo Switch in April 2024, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2024, for the Xbox Series X|S in January 2025, for iOS and Android in March 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in August 2025.

