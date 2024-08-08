The Exit 8 Sales Top 1 Million Units, Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - Sales

Publisher PLAYISM and developer KOTAKE CREATE announced Exit 8 has surpassed one million units sold across the Nintendo Switch and PC.

The companies have also announced the game is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for $3.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2023 and for the Nintendo Switch in April 2024.

