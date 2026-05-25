Directive 8020 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the French charts for week 19, 2026, according to SELL.

Directive 8020 debuted in second place.

Mario Kart World remained in third place, while EA Sports FC 26 fell two spots to fourth place. The release of the Switch 2 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle helped drive the game up to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Pokémon Pokopia

PlayStation 5

Directive 8020 Resident Evil Requiem Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S

Directive 8020 Assassin's Creed Shadows Crimson Desert

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Minecraft

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Previous week - Week 19, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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