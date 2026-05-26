Forza Horizon 6 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

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Forza Horizon 6 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 22, 2026, which ended May 26, 2026.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight debuting in third place, Paralives in fourth place, and Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core in fifth place.

Subnautica 2 in its second week dropped one spot to second place, while the original Subnautica fell five spots to eighth place.

Pre-orders for 007 First Light came in sixth place.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 took seventh place, Total War: WARHAMMER III came in ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Forza Horizon 6 - NEW Subnautica 2 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - NEW Paralives - NEW Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core - NEW 007 First Light - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Subnautica Total War: WARHAMMER III Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Forza Horizon 6 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Subnautica 2 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - NEW Paralives - NEW Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core - NEW Apex legends 007 First Light - Pre-orders PUBG: Battlegrounds Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 21, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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